Nearly 3,000 Refugees From Myanmar Remain In Thai Border Zone - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Nearly 3,000 Refugees From Myanmar Remain in Thai Border Zone - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) About 3,000 refugees from Myanmar, who fled to Thailand after the Burmese military aircraft launched strikes on a village near the Thai border in an area controlled by an armed ethnic group, remain in Thailand's border zone under the control of the military, Thai PBS reported on Monday.

On Sunday night, Myanmar fighter jets carried out three airstrikes, killing three civilians and injuring over ten others. The attacks targeted Karen National Union (KNU), the armed group that controls the southeastern region, forcing nearly 3,000 people to flee the country.

According to the broadcaster, refugees who made it several kilometers into the territory of Thailand were returned by the Thai authorities to the border zone.

Other media outlets reported, citing human rights activists, that the Thai military was forcing refugees to return to Myanmar, where Myanmar Air Force fighters continue to fly over the region in search of KNU insurgents.

In the aftermath of the military coup in Myanmar, the country has been struggling with violent clashes between security forces and the opponents of the military regime since February 1.

The armed conflict between the Karen people and the Myanmar central government began in 1949, the year after Myanmar gained independence from the United Kingdom, and lasted for more than 50 years. Seeking autonomy and cultural rights, the Karen National Union embarked upon a civil war and a series of ethnic rebellions against the central government.

