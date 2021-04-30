UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 30,000 Flee Mozambique Attacks In Palma Since Late March: UN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:27 PM

Nearly 30,000 flee Mozambique attacks in Palma since late March: UN

The UN said Friday that tens of thousands of people had fled the town of Palma in northern Mozambique following militants attacks late last month that left dozens dead

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN said Friday that tens of thousands of people had fled the town of Palma in northern Mozambique following militants attacks late last month that left dozens dead.

"Some 30,000 people have fled the coastal town of Palma since it came under attack by armed groups on 24 March," the UN refugee agency said, adding that it was "deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences" of escalating violence in the region.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants United Nations Palma Mozambique March Refugee

Recent Stories

Bankers serving communities in these challenging t ..

2 minutes ago

Hungry desires to upgrade economic ties with Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 match schedule con ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens held for SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

AC Tank visits bazaars, markets on Friday

3 minutes ago

EU Regrets Violence on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border, Offers ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.