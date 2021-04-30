Nearly 30,000 flee Mozambique attacks in Palma since late March: UN

The UN said Friday that tens of thousands of people had fled the town of Palma in northern Mozambique following militants attacks late last month that left dozens dead

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN said Friday that tens of thousands of people had fled the town of Palma in northern Mozambique following militants attacks late last month that left dozens dead.

"Some 30,000 people have fled the coastal town of Palma since it came under attack by armed groups on 24 March," the UN refugee agency said, adding that it was "deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences" of escalating violence in the region.