Nearly 300,000 Asylum Seekers Received Protection From EU Member States in 2019 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) A total of 295,800 asylum seekers received protection from the EU member states in 2019, Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, said on Monday in a press release, adding that the number is lower by six percentage points compared to 2018.

"In 2019, the European Union of 27 Member States (EU) granted protection status to 295 800 asylum seekers. Compared to 2018 (316 200), total number of persons granted protection status was down by 6%. In addition, the EU received 21 200 resettled refugees in 2019," the press release said.

According to the press release, among these asylum seekers, 141,100 (48 percent) received refugee status, while 82,100 (28 percent) and 72,700 (25 percent) were granted subsidiary protection and humanitarian protection, respectively.

"The largest group of beneficiaries of protection status in the EU in 2019 remained Syrians (78 600 or 27% of the total number of persons granted protection status in the EU), followed by Afghans (40 000 or 14%) and Venezuelans (37 500 or 13%).

The number of Venezuelans rose by nearly 40 times in 2019 compared with 2018, when almost 1 000 Venezuelans were granted protection status in the EU," the EU body added.

Eurostat noted that Germany had received the highest number of Syrians 56,100 (71 percent) as well as Afghans 16,200 (41 percent). As for Venezuelans, nearly all grants of protection 35,300 (94 percent) were recorded in Spain.

In general, Germany accommodated the highest number of people who were granted protection status 39 percent of all positive decisions. It was followed by France with 14 percent, Spain with 13 percent and Italy with 10 percent.