Nearly 300,000 Bangladeshis In Emergency Shelters After Floods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Feni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Nearly 300,000 Bangladeshis were taking refuge in emergency shelters Saturday from floods that inundated vast areas of the low-lying South Asian country, disaster officials said.
The floods were triggered by heavy monsoon rains and have killed at least 42 people in Bangladesh and India since the start of the week, many in landslides.
"My house is completely inundated," Lufton Nahar, 60, told AFP from a relief shelter in Feni, one of the worst-hit districts near the border with India's Tripura state.
"Water is flowing above our roof. My brother brought us here by boat. If he hadn't, we would have died."
The nation of 170 million people is crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers and has seen frequent floods in recent decades.
Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year but climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
Highways and rail lines were damaged between the capital Dhaka and the main port city of Chittagong, making access to badly flooded districts difficult and disrupting business activity.
The flooding also comes just weeks after a student-led revolution toppled Bangladesh's government.
Among the worst affected areas is Cox's Bazar, a district home to around a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.
Tripura state disaster agency official Sarat Kumad Das told AFP that 24 people had been killed on the Indian side of the border since Monday.
Another 18 had been killed in Bangladesh, according to disaster management ministry secretary Md Kamrul Hasan.
"285,000 people are living in emergency shelters," he said, adding that 4.5 million people in total had been affected.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren4 hours ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources4 hours ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago