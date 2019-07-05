UrduPoint.com
Nearly 340 People Hospitalized Amid Floods In Russia's Irkutsk Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Nearly 340 people, including 59 children, have been taken to hospitals in the wake of heavy flooding in Russia's Irkutsk Region, a representative of regional emergencies services told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the authorities told Sputnik that 313 people, including 57 children, had been hospitalized due to the floods.

"As of 06:00 a. m. Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on Friday, 338 people, including 59 children, have been hospitalized as a result of the flooding," the spokesperson pointed out.

The spokesperson continued by saying that a total of 2,126 people had been injured due to the floods, including 21 people who had died.

Moreover, 1,767 injured people, including 131 children, received medical care in hospitals.

Thirteen people are missing, according to the spokesperson.

The floods swept the region late in June in the wake of heavy rains that led to rivers swelling and spilling over into nearby settlements and cities. The authorities launched search and rescue operations. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree declaring the flood a Federal emergency.

