Nearly 3.5Mln Cases of COVID-19 Recorded in UK Last Week - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Almost 3.5 million people had COVID-19 across the United Kingdom in the week ending July 6-7, the Office for National Statistics said in an infection survey out Friday.

"The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase.

.. These increases were likely caused by increases in infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5," the survey read.

There were more than 2.8 million cases in England, 334,000 in Scotland, 183,500 in Wales and 107,600 in Northern Ireland, up 29 percentage points from the week before.