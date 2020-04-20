UrduPoint.com
Nearly 37,000 US National Guard Troops Support Efforts To Fight COVID-19 - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Some 37,000 US National Guardsmen are providing support in the response efforts to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic throughout the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"36,750 National Guard professionals are supporting COVID-19 response at the direction of their governors," the release said.

The National Guard is helping US states establish community-based testing sites, create additional medical capacity for patients as well as logistical support such as transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food.

The United States has more than 762,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 40,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

