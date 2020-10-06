Nearly 40 Countries Call on China to Close Xinjiang 'Detention Camps' - German Envoy to UN

A total of 39 countries at the UN General Assembly Third Committee called on China to close re-education camps in Xinjiang, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) A total of 39 countries at the UN General Assembly Third Committee called on China to close re-education camps in Xinjiang, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and Spain, among others, issued a statement expressing concern about the human rights situation of Uighurs and other minorities in "a large network" of detention camps in Xinjiang.

"We request that China close the detention camps in Xinjiang, that China stops tearing down mosques, religious sites, that China stops forced labor, and that China also stops forced birth control," Heusgen said on behalf of the 39 UN member states.

More than a million people have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang camps and face severe restrictions on the freedoms of religion, movement and expression, as well as Uighur culture, the statement said.

In addition, an increasing number of reports suggest that authorities practice forced labor and forced birth control, including, sterilization, in the camps, the statement added and called on China to respect human rights and the rights of individuals belonging to religious and ethnic minorities.

China has denied the charges, saying the camps it built for Uighurs and other minorities were for vocational and Chinese language training.