Nearly 40 Injured In Residential Building Fire In New York City - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 03:31 AM

Nearly 40 Injured in Residential Building Fire in New York City - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) At least 38 people were injured in a major fire in a Manhattan high-rise, The New York Times reports citing officials.

The fire erupted on Saturday on the 20th floor of a high-rise apartment complex at 429 East 52nd Street in New York City, the newspaper said.

A total of 38 people were injured - two are in critical condition, five are in serious condition, while the rest have minor injuries, fire officials said as cited by The New York Times.

The blaze was caused by a lithium-ion battery in an electric bicycle, according to officials, who believe that a resident of the apartment repaired bikes, possibly as part of unauthorized business activity.

