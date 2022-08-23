UrduPoint.com

Nearly 40% Of Austrians Dissatisfied With Functioning Of Their Democracy - Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Nearly 40% of Austrians Dissatisfied With Functioning of Their Democracy - Study

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Nearly 40% of Austrians are dissatisfied with the country's democracy and want a structural renovation of the political system, the Democracy Radar study conducted by the Austrian Democracy Lab (ADL) found on Monday.

The poll showed that the satisfaction with the country's democracy remains at a low level, slightly higher than in the fall of 2020 during an active phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 37% of the respondents say that the Austrian political system functions rather bad or bad. Another 61% of the respondents answered it worked rather good or very good.

Meanwhile, the support for the democracy as the best form of government remains at the stable level, at 87%, according to the study.

The study is conducted by the University of Continuing education Krems and the University of Graz twice a year among 4,500 people aged 14 and over.

Related Topics

Education Democracy Graz 2020 Government Best

Recent Stories

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

2 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

2 hours ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

2 hours ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

2 hours ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.