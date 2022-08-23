Nearly 40% of Austrians Dissatisfied With Functioning of Their Democracy - Study

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Nearly 40% of Austrians are dissatisfied with the country's democracy and want a structural renovation of the political system, the Democracy Radar study conducted by the Austrian Democracy Lab (ADL) found on Monday.

The poll showed that the satisfaction with the country's democracy remains at a low level, slightly higher than in the fall of 2020 during an active phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 37% of the respondents say that the Austrian political system functions rather bad or bad. Another 61% of the respondents answered it worked rather good or very good.

Meanwhile, the support for the democracy as the best form of government remains at the stable level, at 87%, according to the study.

The study is conducted by the University of Continuing education Krems and the University of Graz twice a year among 4,500 people aged 14 and over.