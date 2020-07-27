(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Nearly two out of five Canadians say they believe the scandal surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government's decision to award a sole-source contract to the WE Charity warrants a criminal probe, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Monday.

The study found that 37 percent of Canadians said that the affair constitutes "a possible criminal act that should be investigated by police."

In addition, 43 percent called the decision "unethical," while 12 said it was a simple lapse in judgment.

The official opposition Conservative party has called for additional criminal and lobbying probes into the relationship between the Canadian government and the WE Charity.

Controversy erupted after multiple investigative pieces chronicled Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau's close ties to the WE Charity, which was awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

The scandal has prompted a push by some for the prime minister and finance minister's resignation, which have been rejected to date.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not rescuing themselves from the decision-making process, but reiterated that the decision to award the contract was recommended by the public service.

Trudeau and Morneau are now subjects of a conflict of interest investigation by the Ethics Commissioner. The ethics probe is the third for both officials during their five years in office.