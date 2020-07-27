UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 40% Of Canadians Say Trudeau's WE Charity Scandal Warrants Criminal Probe - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Nearly 40% of Canadians Say Trudeau's WE Charity Scandal Warrants Criminal Probe - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Nearly two out of five Canadians say they believe the scandal surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government's decision to award a sole-source contract to the WE Charity warrants a criminal probe, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Monday.

The study found that 37 percent of Canadians said that the affair constitutes "a possible criminal act that should be investigated by police."

In addition, 43 percent called the decision "unethical," while 12 said it was a simple lapse in judgment.

The official opposition Conservative party has called for additional criminal and lobbying probes into the relationship between the Canadian government and the WE Charity.

Controversy erupted after multiple investigative pieces chronicled Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau's close ties to the WE Charity, which was awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

The scandal has prompted a push by some for the prime minister and finance minister's resignation, which have been rejected to date.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not rescuing themselves from the decision-making process, but reiterated that the decision to award the contract was recommended by the public service.

Trudeau and Morneau are now subjects of a conflict of interest investigation by the Ethics Commissioner. The ethics probe is the third for both officials during their five years in office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Scandal Student Justin Trudeau Criminals From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

1 hour ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

16 minutes ago

Senate adopts resolution to laud struggle of Ali G ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.