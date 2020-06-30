UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Nearly 40% of Likely US Voters Suspect Biden Suffers From Dementia - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Almost four out of 10 US voters believe presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has dementia, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

"38% of Likely US Voters think Biden is suffering from some form of dementia," the conservative-leaning pollster said in a statement summarizing the poll.

The poll also showed that 20 percent of voters within Biden's own party believe he has this type of mental disorder compared to 66% of Republicans and 30% of independents.

The Biden campaign has slammed the Republicans for trying to "smear" the presumptive Democratic nominee by questioning his mental health just as President Donald Trump continues to fail the American people.

