Nearly 40% of Russian Citizens Name Putin Politician of Year in 2020 - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Thirty-eight percent of Russians picked President Vladimir Putin as the politician of the year in 2020, according to a poll released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Tuesday.

According to the poll, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin follows Putin with 17 percent, while Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu garnered 15 percent.

Another nine percent of the respondents voted for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and seven percent picked Liberal Democratic Party of Russia leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

The remaining 39 percent of respondents found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted in November-December of 2020 via phone interviews with 1,600 adults. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.