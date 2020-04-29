Nearly 40 Students Return to Russia From US, Search for Others Continues- Foreign Ministry

About 40 Russian schoolchildren have returned home from their educational programs in the United States, while the search for the rest continues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020)

"A significant part of children [from Russia] flew from New York on evacuation flights ... About 40 children have already returned to Russia during this period. Nineteen students arrived on today's flight alone," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, all those schoolchildren who wanted to return have done so, while the rest decided to stay in the United States until their programs and visas ended. In the meantime, the search for more students continues, since the US side has not provided exact data on how many Russian students were there.

"Our American partners failed to give the exact number ... Given this confusion in the numbers and the different data that the US authorities provided us, the search will not be stopped ... We do not have final data on how many schoolchildren were in the United States," Zakharova noted.

The head of the crisis response department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Petrakov, said earlier in the day that dozens of Russian students were stranded in the US after their educational programs were suspended amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said earlier that overall 257 citizens were evacuated from the US on Wednesday.