UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 40 Students Return To Russia From US, Search For Others Continues- Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:26 PM

Nearly 40 Students Return to Russia From US, Search for Others Continues- Foreign Ministry

About 40 Russian schoolchildren have returned home from their educational programs in the United States, while the search for the rest continues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) About 40 Russian schoolchildren have returned home from their educational programs in the United States, while the search for the rest continues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"A significant part of children [from Russia] flew from New York on evacuation flights ... About 40 children have already returned to Russia during this period. Nineteen students arrived on today's flight alone," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, all those schoolchildren who wanted to return have done so, while the rest decided to stay in the United States until their programs and visas ended. In the meantime, the search for more students continues, since the US side has not provided exact data on how many Russian students were there.

"Our American partners failed to give the exact number ... Given this confusion in the numbers and the different data that the US authorities provided us, the search will not be stopped ... We do not have final data on how many schoolchildren were in the United States," Zakharova noted.

The head of the crisis response department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Petrakov, said earlier in the day that dozens of Russian students were stranded in the US after their educational programs were suspended amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said earlier that overall 257 citizens were evacuated from the US on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Washington New York United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

44 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

44 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.