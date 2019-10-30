UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 400 Aftershocks Rattle Southern Philippines After Tuesday Strong Quake

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Nearly 400 aftershocks rattle southern Philippines after Tuesday strong Quake

Nearly 400 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to magnitude 6.1, have rattled Tulunan town, the epicenter of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Cotabato province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Nearly 400 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to magnitude 6.1, have rattled Tulunan town, the epicenter of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Cotabato province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday.

The institute said "small- to moderate- magnitude earthquakes are expected to continue to occur in the epicentral area for several days to weeks, some of which may be felt." "Although the occurrence of another earthquake higher than magnitude 6.6 cannot be discounted, the possibility of it coming from the same source area is low," the institute added.

The institute warned that landslides, rock falls, and other types of mass movements may occur on mountainous or hilly areas. It further warned that "offshore large shallow earthquakes may generate tsunami waves that may inundate nearby shorelines." National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in an official report that it has so far tallied five deaths from the quake and two missing villagers buried alive in the quake-triggered landslide that police said are presumed dead.

At least 394 others were injured, the agency said.

According to the NDRRMC, the strong tremor caused damage to buildings, houses and roads, and affected nearly 1,700 families or nearly 8,500 people.

Tuesday's earthquake is the second to hit Tulunan town in less than two weeks. The town was also the epicenter of the tremor that killed seven people and injured 215 others on Oct. 16.

The Philippines, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is surrounded with numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities, registering quakes everyday, though most are not felt. Phivolcs records an average of 20 earthquakes a day and 100 to 150 earthquakes are felt per year.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Tsunami Fire Earthquake Police Cotabato Same Philippines May From

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

32 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

48 minutes ago

Chilean President Announces Cancellation of APEC S ..

53 seconds ago

Sullivan Says to Support Dialogue With Moscow on C ..

55 seconds ago

Azadi March leaders should abide by agreement: Gov ..

56 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Working to Complete Gas Pipe ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.