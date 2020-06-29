UrduPoint.com
Nearly 400 Russians Fly Home From New York Amid Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Close to 400 Russians flew out from New York to Moscow on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"The plane just took off. Today 394 people are returning to their homeland, including 17 babies," Antonov said answering questions from reporters.

The ambassador added that there are 24 elderly people and eight students among the passengers. A total of 72 passengers on board the repatriation flight had required special attention due to a difficult life situation or health problems.

"Thanks to the embassy efforts we managed to ensure the return home of three school children (two high school students and one elementary school student), who were in the country as part of 'educational exchanges,' and five students who have completed their studies and whose dormitory accommodation has ended," Antonov said.

According to the ambassador, almost 3,500 Russians have been able to return home from the US thanks to the special repatriation flights organized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have already started preparing for yet another flight from New York, scheduled for July 5," Antonov said.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (2,548,617) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (125,803), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

