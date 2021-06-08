Nearly 4,000 Children Separated From Parents at Border Under Trump Order - DHS

(@FahadShabbir)

Almost 4,000 minors were separated from their families as a result of an executive order issued by former US President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed in a release on Tuesday

"In close coordination with NGOs, the Task Force has identified 3,913 children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico Border between July 1, 2017 and January 20, 2021, based on the 'Zero-Tolerance' policy," DHS said in a press release.

The release was released in connection with the Family Reunification Task Force providing its Initial Progress Report to President Joe Biden.

"Through the support of NGOs, 1,779 children were reunified with their parents in the United States under past court orders," the DHS said in the release. "Over the last 30 days, through the Task Force and NGO coordination, 7 additional children were reunited with their parents, bringing the total number of reunified children to 1,786. There are 2,127 children for whom the Task Force does not have a confirmed record of reunification."

The DHS pointed out that additional reunifications are in process.

"The Task Force has also announced in its report the anticipated 29 additional families to be reunified in the United States in the coming weeks," the release said.

"More reunifications are to follow, as nearly 50 requests have been filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)."

The DHS noted that 37 of these requests have been reviewed and granted humanitarian parole.

"Once they enter the United States, these individuals will be allowed to remain for an initial 36-month period with the opportunity to apply for work authorization," it explained. "This includes individuals from the families who were reunited in May as well as the 29 families that will reunite in the weeks ahead."

President Joe Biden has consistently criticized the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies, especially the controversial zero-tolerance policy under which Federal authorities separated children from their families after they illegally crossed the border.

Parents were sent to federal detention centers to await their court hearings while their children stayed in shelters operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. The policy was halted after generating massive backlash and legal defeats, but hundreds of migrant children reportedly still remain separated from their families.