Nearly 40,000 Volunteers To Serve Hangzhou Asian Games

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Nearly 40,000 volunteers to serve Hangzhou Asian Games

As the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou marked its 30-day countdown on Thursday, some 37,600 volunteers for the Games were revealed at a ceremony held at Zhejiang University Zijingang Campus

As the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou marked its 30-day countdown on Thursday, some 37,600 volunteers for the Games were revealed at a ceremony held at Zhejiang University Zijingang Campus.

After several rounds of recruiting, training and practicing, the volunteers are ready to provide various services during the Games, including but not limited to competition operation services, registration and certification services, concierge and language services.

According to the organizing committee, the volunteers for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games are mainly students from 46 universities in Zhejiang Province, with additional professionals in competition organization and management, foreign languages, medical care etc., as well as 400 volunteers from outside the province and about 400 from other representative groups.

