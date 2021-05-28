Nearly 400,000 flee DR Congo city over fears volcano could erupt again

The eastern DR Congo city of Goma was eerily deserted on Friday after nearly 400,000 of its inhabitants fled following warnings that nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano may erupt again

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The eastern DR Congo city of Goma was eerily deserted on Friday after nearly 400,000 of its inhabitants fled following warnings that nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano may erupt again.

The authorities geared for a major humanitarian effort, centered on Sake, around 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of the city, where tens of thousands of people are gathered.

Located on the shore of Lake Kivu in the shadow of Africa's most active volcano, the city has lived in fear since Nyiragongo roared back into life at the weekend.

The strato-volcano spewed rivers of lava that claimed nearly three dozen lives and destroyed the homes of some 20,000 people before the eruption stopped.