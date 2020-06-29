Nearly 40.5 Million People Vote in Russian Constitution Referendum - Electoral Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Almost 40.5 million Russians, or slightly over 37 percent of the population, have voted in the referendum on constitutional changes as of Monday morning, the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission said.

"As of morning on June 29, 40,415,883 votes have been cast, including by mail. The turnout was 37.2 percent," Nikolay Bulaev told reporters.

Voting began on June 25 and will continue through July 1. Bulaev said that voters were just as active over the weekend as on Thursday and Friday.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.