Nearly 4kg Drugs In China's Border Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:54 PM

Nearly 4kg drugs in China's border province

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province seized about 4 kg of drugs and detained two suspects, local police said Thursday

KUMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province seized about 4 kg of drugs and detained two suspects, local police said Thursday.

After receiving a tip on drug trafficking in mid-June, police in Honghe Autonomous Prefecture sent a task force to the county of Jinping to investigate.

On July 1, a suspect surnamed Deng was detained and two bags of opium were seized from Deng's vehicle. Deng's accomplice surnamed Zhou was later seized by the police with 72 granules of meth.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

