Nearly 50 dead in migrant shipwreck off Tunisia: new toll

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Nearly 50 people, mostly women, died when a boat carrying migrants bound for Italy sank off Tunisia, the defence ministry said Thursday in an updated toll.

Another 13 bodies were recovered, raising the total to 48 since the authorities were alerted by fishermen near the port city of Sfax on Tuesday.