Nearly 50% of Americans Oppose War With Russia on Ukraine, 27% in Favor - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Far more Americans oppose going to war with Russia in order to defend Ukraine than are in favor of doing so, a new YouGov poll commissioned by the conservative Charles Koch Institute and revealed.

When asked the question, "If Ukraine is invaded again by Russia, do you favor or oppose the US going to war with Russia to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity?" 28% strongly opposed the idea and another 20 % somewhat opposed it, totaling 48% in all, a report on the poll said on Friday.

However, only 9% strongly favored going to war with Russia with another 18% "somewhat" favoring it, the report said.

Another 24% replied "don't know."

President Joe Biden has so far said he will not send US forces to fight Russia in the event of any invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has denied the accusations made by the United States and its allies that it fosters aggression and has said NATO intent to further expand on Russia's borders represents a national security threat and the government reserves the right to move troops and military hardware on its sovereign territory.