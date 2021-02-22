UrduPoint.com
Nearly 50% Of Trump's Supporters Say Would Choose Trump's Party Over Republicans - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Over 45 percent of people who voted for former US President Donald Trump say they would join Trump's party if he were to create one and would leave the GOP, a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll revealed.

Out of the polled 1,000 Trump voters, identified from last year's surveys, 46 percent said they would join the Trump party, while 27 percent said they would not.

The rest were undecided.

Half of the people surveyed said they believed the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump," and expressed stronger loyalty to the former president (54%) than they did to the GOP.

A poll conducted by ABC news revealed last week that 58% of Americans believed that Trump should have been convicted during the impeachment trial in the US Senate. This included only 14% of Republicans (vs 88% of Democrats).

