Nearly 50 Russians, Chinese Return to Russia Via Temporary Route - Authorities

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Almost 50 Russian citizens and Chinese nationals with Russian residence permits returned to Russia on Wednesday via a temporary transport corridor between the Russian Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk and the Chinese city of Heihe, the Russian Amur Region authorities said, adding that one Russian supposedly has symptoms of a respiratory disease.

"On February 5, 45 Russians and two Chinese citizens with Russian residence permits returned [via the temporary transport corridor]. According to the results of double thermal monitoring, one Russian supposedly showed signs of respiratory disease. He is currently hospitalized and undergoes the necessary diagnostics," the authorities said.

All the people returning from China to Russia via the temporary route are being examined for any signs of viral disease, while Chinese nationals are set to be put under quarantine for 14 days, the authorities added.

In addition, 32 Chinese nationals left Russia for China via the same route.

After opening the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk corridor on Wednesday, 500 Russians have returned to their homeland. This was the fourth time that a temporary transport corridor has been created between the cities. The first was on January 28, allowing 239 Russians and 18 Chinese citizens with Russian residence permits to return from China to Russia.

So far, Russia has registered two coronavirus cases. The current death toll from the disease has exceeded 490 people with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries since it was first detected in December.