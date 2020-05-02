UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed At US Meat Processing Plants - Disease Control

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at US Meat Processing Plants - Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) More than 4,900 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 20 fatalities have already occurred in well over 100 meat and poultry processing factories in 19 US states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring meat plants to remain open despite the pandemic.

"COVID-19 cases among US workers in 115 meat and poultry processing facilities were reported by 19 states," the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). "Among approximately 130,000 workers at these facilities, 4,913 cases and 20 deaths occurred."

The United States overall has more than 1.07 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, including over 63,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Trump United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

57 minutes ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

57 minutes ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

57 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

57 minutes ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

57 minutes ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.