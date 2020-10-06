Nearly 50,000 Brazilian tourism businesses close due to COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:01 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Brazil's tourism sector lost 49,900 businesses from March to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for 16.7 percent of pre-pandemic tourism businesses, the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) said.

Tourism micro-businesses were the most affected (29,200), followed by small companies (19,100), while all Brazilian states lost tourism businesses, mainly Sao Paulo (15,200), Minas Gerais (5,400), Rio de Janeiro (4,500) and Parana (3,800).

CNC President Jose Roberto Tadros said the sector saw no prospect of recovery in the coming months.

Businesses most affected by the pandemic were restaurants and bars (39,500 establishments closed), followed by hotels, inns and hostels (5,400) and ground transportation (1,700).

According to data from the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed Persons, the tourism sector lost 481,300 jobs in the first six months of the pandemic, while the CNC estimates that between March and September, the Brazilian tourism sector lost 207.85 billion reals (about 36.9 billion U.S. Dollars).

