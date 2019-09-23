(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Nearly 50,000 tourists have been stranded in Greece due to the UK travel company, Thomas Cook, declaring bankruptcy earlier on Monday, and arrangements to repatriate the travelers are being made, media reported, citing Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis.

Earlier on Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and proposed new money providers to secure terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, where immediately canceled.

According to the minister, as cited by the Skai media outlet, the first 22,000 tourists who traveled to Greece through the booking company will be repatriated via the UK Civil Aviation Authority in the next couple of days.

Theoharis added that Greece's Tourism Ministry would develop a plan to soften the blow that the bankruptcy will surely have on the country's tourism sector.

Last year, the UK company's CEO, Peter Fankhauser, said that it had planned to invest 150 million Euros into Greece's tourism industry, bringing about 3 million tourists to the European holiday destination country.

Thomas Cook Group has urged any of its customers who have booked vacations but not yet traveled on their bookings to refrain from heading to UK airports, as all flights have been canceled.