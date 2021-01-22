UrduPoint.com
Nearly 50,400 Refugees Return To Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Nearly 50,400 refugees have returned to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In total, 50,390 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said.

Buses carrying 87 refugees from Yerevan arrived in Stepanakert on Friday.

A Russian peacekeeping detachment is stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct round-the-clock monitoring from 27 observation posts.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories formerly controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

