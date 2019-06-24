UrduPoint.com
Nearly 5.4Mln Russians Tuned In For 'Direct Line' Q&A With Putin - Research Group

About 5.4 million Russians watched President Vladimir Putin's "Direct Line" Q&A session during which he answered people's questions sent via text and video messages over a live broadcast, Russia's research group Mediascope said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) About 5.4 million Russians watched President Vladimir Putin's "Direct Line" Q&A session during which he answered people's questions sent via text and video messages over a live broadcast, Russia's research group Mediascope said on Monday.

According to official statistics, 5,336,368 people, 7.6 percent of Russia's population older than four, tuned into the broadcast that took place last Thursday.

The final number was derived by adding viewing statistics between Russia's leading broadcasters.

This year's "Direct Line" lasted for four hours and eight minutes. The session was broadcast live by Russia's Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, Public Television of Russia, MIR, Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossiya.

The "Direct Line" session has been held annually by the Kremlin since 2001. Last year, 5.78 million Russians watched the "Direct Line" Q&A session.

