Nearly 5.65 Mln Foreign Tourists Arrive In Philippines Since January
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Nearly 5.65 million international tourists, including 306,549 Chinese, have visited the Philippines since January, according to the Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) data released Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the Philippines has welcomed 5,646,351 international tourist arrivals, still short of the DOT's target of 7.7 million for 2024, the agency's data showed.
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said 91.66 percent of the tourist arrivals were foreign tourists, while the remaining 8.
34 percent were overseas Filipinos.
Tourism revenue from January to Dec. 15 this year reached 712 billion pesos (about 12.1 billion U.S. Dollars), the tourism chief said.
South Korea, followed by the United States and Japan, remains the Philippines' top source of foreign tourists this year, the data showed.
In 2023, a total of 5,450,557 international visitors entered the country, 91.8 percent of which were foreigners, while the remaining were overseas Filipinos.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
More Stories From World
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu quake, nine dead6 minutes ago
-
Nearly 5.65 mln foreign tourists arrive in Philippines since January6 minutes ago
-
Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued6 minutes ago
-
Ravichandran Ashwin - 'accidental spinner' who became India great16 minutes ago
-
China releases report on global engineering frontiers16 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu quake, nine dead16 minutes ago
-
Shares in Japan chipmaker Kioxia jump 10% on Tokyo debut16 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's rubber exports witness growth in 202416 minutes ago
-
Filipina on Indonesia death row arrives home to 'new life'16 minutes ago
-
Vanuatu seeks international aid after earthquake kills 1426 minutes ago
-
Philippine woman on death row in Indonesia returns home after nearly 15 years26 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan appoints new prime minister26 minutes ago