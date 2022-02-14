Nearly 6 in 10 Americans Dissatisfied With Rising Level of Immigration in US - Poll

An absolute majority of Americans has expressed significant dissatisfaction with the increasing level of immigration levels in the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) An absolute majority of Americans has expressed significant dissatisfaction with the increasing level of immigration levels in the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Nearly six in 10 Americans, 58%, are dissatisfied with the level of immigration into the U.S. today, while 34% are satisfied. This marks an eight-percentage-point increase in dissatisfaction since last year and a return to the 2019-2020 range," a release on the poll said.

More than one third of those who said were dissatisfied also said they prefer if the immigration level into the United States is decreased - nearly double the number who expressed such a view in 2021. Only one out of ten would like to see more immigrants accepted into the country, the report said.

The results of the poll also reveal along partisan lines with Democrats saying they are mostly satisfied with the level of immigration, while 69 percent of Republicans say they want to see it decreased.

"This rise in dissatisfaction is driven mostly by Republicans, likely unhappy with the shift in immigration policy that has occurred between the Trump and Biden administrations.

Republicans who are dissatisfied overwhelmingly favor decreasing the immigration level," the report said.

Dissatisfied independents are more than three times as likely to say they would like it to be decreased rather than increased, the report said.

The record level of illegal immigrants entering the United States under the Biden administration - estimated to be more than 2 million in 2021 - has contributed to criticism from Democrats, Republicans and Independents, the report also said.

"Additionally, Biden has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle for his border policy, and his approval ratings for handling immigration have been more negative than positive, with declining approval from Democrats," the report added.

The poll was conducted by telephone from January 3-16 among 811 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia, according to the report.