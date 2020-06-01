Nearly 6 in 10 Britons Believe Life to Be Significantly Different After COVID-19 - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Nearly six in 10 Britons believe that their lives will be significantly different once the globe has overcome the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, with major changes expected in work habits and shopping, the Sky news broadcaster said on Monday after publishing the results of a fresh poll.

According to the broadcaster, 59 percent of those surveyed said that they expect their lives to be significantly different once the pandemic has passed. At the same time, 57 percent of respondents stated that they would greet any changes with enthusiasm.

Almost half of Britons believe that they will continue to work from home after the pandemic, potentially signaling an end to the large-scale commuting seen prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Additionally, 49 percent of respondents said that they do not expect to do their shopping in malls, preferring to use online outlets instead.

On the topic of vacations, 49 percent of Britons believe that they will return to overseas locations, while 37 percent said that they will stop taking vacations abroad.

Despite the significant changes expected, only 15 percent of respondents believe that the world's most pressing issue is to prevent future pandemics. One-third of the respondents said that combating climate change is the largest danger threatening the planet.

At the same time, 11 percent of Britons believe that the rise of China is the world's most pressing issue.

The UK government has begun easing lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. A new test and trace program has launched in Scotland and England this past week, which many government ministers have said will be a crucial tool in allowing the country to further ease the social distancing measures and resume economic activity.