UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 6 In 10 Britons Believe Life To Be Significantly Different After COVID-19 - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Nearly 6 in 10 Britons Believe Life to Be Significantly Different After COVID-19 - Poll

Nearly six in 10 Britons believe that their lives will be significantly different once the globe has overcome the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, with major changes expected in work habits and shopping, the Sky News broadcaster said on Monday after publishing the results of a fresh poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Nearly six in 10 Britons believe that their lives will be significantly different once the globe has overcome the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, with major changes expected in work habits and shopping, the Sky news broadcaster said on Monday after publishing the results of a fresh poll.

According to the broadcaster, 59 percent of those surveyed said that they expect their lives to be significantly different once the pandemic has passed. At the same time, 57 percent of respondents stated that they would greet any changes with enthusiasm.

Almost half of Britons believe that they will continue to work from home after the pandemic, potentially signaling an end to the large-scale commuting seen prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Additionally, 49 percent of respondents said that they do not expect to do their shopping in malls, preferring to use online outlets instead.

On the topic of vacations, 49 percent of Britons believe that they will return to overseas locations, while 37 percent said that they will stop taking vacations abroad.

Despite the significant changes expected, only 15 percent of respondents believe that the world's most pressing issue is to prevent future pandemics. One-third of the respondents said that combating climate change is the largest danger threatening the planet.

At the same time, 11 percent of Britons believe that the rise of China is the world's most pressing issue.

The UK government has begun easing lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. A new test and trace program has launched in Scotland and England this past week, which many government ministers have said will be a crucial tool in allowing the country to further ease the social distancing measures and resume economic activity.

Related Topics

UK World China Same March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

21 minutes ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

1 hour ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

2 hours ago

US Capital Imposes 2-Day Curfew After Protests Tur ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.