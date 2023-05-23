UrduPoint.com

Nearly 60 Exporters To Join Russian Business Mission To Riyadh In May - Export Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Nearly 60 Exporters to Join Russian Business Mission to Riyadh in May - Export Center

As many as 58 Russian exporters will take part in the country's multisectoral business mission to Riyadh from May 29-30 in another sign of the active development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the Russian Export Center said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-eight companies will take part in the business mission of Russian exporters to Saudi Arabia from May 29-30," the Russian Export Center said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) As many as 58 Russian exporters will take part in the country's multisectoral business mission to Riyadh from May 29-30 in another sign of the active development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the Russian Export Center said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-eight companies will take part in the business mission of Russian exporters to Saudi Arabia from May 29-30," the Russian Export Center said in a statement.

The delegation will include manufacturers of high-tech industrial, medical and pharmaceutical equipment, transport, as well as companies offering solutions in the field of agriculture, security technology, IT and Smart Cities, the Russian Export Center added.

The event will be held at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will be attended by representatives of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Investment, as well as the leadership of major industrial and construction holdings and distributors of retail chains, the statement read.

The extensive business program of the mission consists of sales negotiations, round tables and a plenary session, the Russian Export Center said.

Related Topics

Technology Business Russia Agriculture Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Chamber May Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED3.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED3.4 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

20 seconds ago
 American University of Sharjah researchers secure ..

American University of Sharjah researchers secure patent for miniature digitised ..

29 seconds ago
 Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summi ..

Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 New air cargo routes launched between China, Pakis ..

New air cargo routes launched between China, Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Artworks displayed by SU students in thesis show 2 ..

Artworks displayed by SU students in thesis show 2023 attract visitors

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing ..

Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing emirate&#039;s quality of lif ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.