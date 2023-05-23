Nearly 60 Exporters to Join Russian Business Mission to Riyadh in May - Export Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) As many as 58 Russian exporters will take part in the country's multisectoral business mission to Riyadh from May 29-30 in another sign of the active development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the Russian Export Center said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-eight companies will take part in the business mission of Russian exporters to Saudi Arabia from May 29-30," the Russian Export Center said in a statement.

The delegation will include manufacturers of high-tech industrial, medical and pharmaceutical equipment, transport, as well as companies offering solutions in the field of agriculture, security technology, IT and Smart Cities, the Russian Export Center added.

The event will be held at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will be attended by representatives of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Investment, as well as the leadership of major industrial and construction holdings and distributors of retail chains, the statement read.

The extensive business program of the mission consists of sales negotiations, round tables and a plenary session, the Russian Export Center said.