UrduPoint.com

Nearly 60% Of Americans Disapprove Of Biden's Performance During 1st Year In Office - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Nearly 60% of Americans Disapprove of Biden's Performance During 1st Year in Office - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Some 58% of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance during his first 13 months in office, with only 41% liking it, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS over the past month revealed.

Some 41% of Americans said they strongly disapproved of Biden's performance in office and only 15% who strongly approved, the poll results showed.

In addition, fewer responders identified as Democrats than in any other recent surveys, the pollsters found.

Among the 58% who disapproved of Biden's performance, more than half of them said they had nothing positive to say about the president's record at all.

Specifically, the disapproval of Biden and his administration handling of the economy has been particularly pronounced, which decreased in the past two months by additional 8% to 37%.

While Biden remains popular with the Democratic party base, his support is falling even among that segment of voters, with approval down from 94 % to 83% compared to a year ago.

Only 15% strongly approve of Biden's performance as president, according to the poll results.

The poll was conducted January 10 through February 6 among a random national sample of 1,527 adults initially reached by mail and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3%.

Related Topics

January February Democrats All From

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

5 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

5 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

5 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

5 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

5 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>