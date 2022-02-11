WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Some 58% of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance during his first 13 months in office, with only 41% liking it, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS over the past month revealed.

Some 41% of Americans said they strongly disapproved of Biden's performance in office and only 15% who strongly approved, the poll results showed.

In addition, fewer responders identified as Democrats than in any other recent surveys, the pollsters found.

Among the 58% who disapproved of Biden's performance, more than half of them said they had nothing positive to say about the president's record at all.

Specifically, the disapproval of Biden and his administration handling of the economy has been particularly pronounced, which decreased in the past two months by additional 8% to 37%.

While Biden remains popular with the Democratic party base, his support is falling even among that segment of voters, with approval down from 94 % to 83% compared to a year ago.

The poll was conducted January 10 through February 6 among a random national sample of 1,527 adults initially reached by mail and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3%.