Nearly 60% Of Canadians Fear Contracting COVID-19, Up 13% From June - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:50 AM

Nearly 60% of Canadians Fear Contracting COVID-19, Up 13% From June - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A large majority of Canadians for the first time in months are experiencing increasing concern about contracting COVID-19, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

"A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds concerns about personally contracting the virus rebounding after declining in each of the last three months. Three-in-five Canadians (59%) say they are worried about getting sick, up 13 points from June," the poll found on Thursday.

The poll found that 40 percent of Canadians were moderately concerned about contracting the deadly virus and an additional 19 percent very concerned at the prospect. The highest percentage of those very concerned about catching COVID-19 were among the 55 and older group - 27 percent.

The poll also found that Canadians are divided about masking: 55 percent said that they either wore masks all the time or most of the time, while 45 percent said that they rarely or never wear facing coverings.

More than one out of every eight respondents - 13 percent - said that they never wear a mask.

The findings are consistent with British polling firm YouGov's study, which found that Canadians were among the least likely, in comparison with other global citizens, to wear in mask in public with only 58 percent reporting as doing so regularly.

Nevertheless, the poll found strong support for mandatory masking in public places, with 76 percent of respondents saying they would support such a measure.

As of Thursday, Canada has reported more than 109,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 8,800 COVID-19-related fatalities.

