Nearly 60% Of Russians Believe 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 Will Hit Russia - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:47 PM

As many as 58 percent of Russians believe that the second wave of COVID-19 will most likely hit the country, the head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), Valery Fedorov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) As many as 58 percent of Russians believe that the second wave of COVID-19 will most likely hit the country, the head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), Valery Fedorov said on Saturday.

According to Fedorov, only 30 percent of respondents consider that most likely there will not be the second wave of the pandemic in Russia.

Over the past month, the share of those who believe in the probability of the second wave of coronavirus in Russia grew by 6 percent, Fedorov added.

In addition, 52 percent of citizens are not ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus, while 42 percent are ready and 6 percent found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted among 1,600 respondents over the age of 18.

