UrduPoint.com

Nearly 60% Of Russians Support Agriculture Import Ban On Unfriendly Countries - Poll

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Nearly 60% of Russians Support Agriculture Import Ban on Unfriendly Countries - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Fifty-nine percent of Russians support banning the import of agricultural products from the countries which have imposed sanctions against Moscow, while 31% oppose such restrictions, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) released on Wednesday showed.

"Currently, 59% of Russians support restrictions on import of agriculture products, raw materials and food from the countries which have imposed sanctions against Russia; 31%, or one in three, does not approve of such counter-sanctions," VCIOM said.

The 65% majority of those who support the restrictions are over 35 years of age, the pollster said, while 59% of young people under 24 oppose the ban.

Moreover, 39% of the respondents think that Russian products are of better quality than their imported alternatives, another one-third see no difference and 15% believe that the imported goods are better than domestic.

"Last year, a number of foreign companies and brands announced their departure from Russia. However, every fifth Russian (20%) has had an experience of online purchase of products of the foreign brands which declared the termination of operations in Russia; 78% did not make such purchases," the pollster said.

Clothes were listed as the most demanded foreign-produced goods by 50% of respondents, home appliances and electronics by 46%, and cosmetics and perfumery by 27%, followed by household chemicals with 26% of demand and shoes with 25%. Animal food was also listed as a popular foreign-made product by 19%, software by 13%, food products by 12% and goods for children by 11%.

The survey was conducted by telephone on April 30 among 1,600 Russian citizens over the age of 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5%.

Related Topics

Import Moscow Russia Agriculture Young April From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

21 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

2 hours ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.