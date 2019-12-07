Nearly 60% of Ukrainians Favor Compromises for Sake of Peace in Donbas - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Almost 60 percent of Ukrainians believe that compromises are needed to achieve peace in the eastern region of Donbas, a poll by a Kiev-based foundation showed on Friday, days before the Normandy format summit in Paris.

According to Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, 58.5 percent of respondents believe that it is worth making compromises to bring peace to Ukraine, but not at any cost. In June, the number stood at 49 percent.

Only 14 percent - compared to 20 percent in June - feel it is necessary to agree to any compromises to achieve peace. The rest were not ready to compromise at all or refused to answer.

Among the least acceptable compromises, Ukrainians consider elections held on the terms of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (unacceptable for 66 percent and acceptable for only 16 percent), amnesty for all those involved in hostilities against Ukrainian troops (63 percent against 19 percent) and the formation of law enforcement agencies of the breakaway region only from local residents (56 percent against 21 percent).

The rest of the respondents were undecided.

In addition, 62 percent of Ukrainians, according to the poll, wish the self-proclaimed republics returned under Kiev's control on the same terms that were in place before the 2014 conflict.

Twenty-two percent, however, believe that the region should get greater autonomy as part of Ukraine. Only 4 percent back the region's secession.

The survey was conducted jointly with Kyiv International Institute of Sociology among 2,041 respondents aged 18 and above across Ukraine, excluding the parts of the Donbas region not controlled by Kiev, from November 4-19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3 percent.