UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 60% Of Ukrainians Favor Compromises For Sake Of Peace In Donbas - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Nearly 60% of Ukrainians Favor Compromises for Sake of Peace in Donbas - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Almost 60 percent of Ukrainians believe that compromises are needed to achieve peace in the eastern region of Donbas, a poll by a Kiev-based foundation showed on Friday, days before the Normandy format summit in Paris.

According to Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, 58.5 percent of respondents believe that it is worth making compromises to bring peace to Ukraine, but not at any cost. In June, the number stood at 49 percent.

Only 14 percent - compared to 20 percent in June - feel it is necessary to agree to any compromises to achieve peace. The rest were not ready to compromise at all or refused to answer.

Among the least acceptable compromises, Ukrainians consider elections held on the terms of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (unacceptable for 66 percent and acceptable for only 16 percent), amnesty for all those involved in hostilities against Ukrainian troops (63 percent against 19 percent) and the formation of law enforcement agencies of the breakaway region only from local residents (56 percent against 21 percent).

The rest of the respondents were undecided.

In addition, 62 percent of Ukrainians, according to the poll, wish the self-proclaimed republics returned under Kiev's control on the same terms that were in place before the 2014 conflict.

Twenty-two percent, however, believe that the region should get greater autonomy as part of Ukraine. Only 4 percent back the region's secession.

The survey was conducted jointly with Kyiv International Institute of Sociology among 2,041 respondents aged 18 and above across Ukraine, excluding the parts of the Donbas region not controlled by Kiev, from November 4-19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3 percent.

Related Topics

Ukraine Paris Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev June November All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

48 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

48 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

48 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

48 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

48 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.