Nearly 60% Of US Citizens Disapprove Of Trump's Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Nearly 60% of US Citizens Disapprove of Trump's Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The majority of US citizens ” 58 percent ” disapprove President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, of which their so far remains the largest victim, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed on Sunday.

According to the survey's findings, 41 percent said they were satisfied with the president's response to the outbreak.

The attitude improved slightly compared to surveys conducted in early June. Back then, disapproval for Trump's actions stood at 60 percent, and approval at 39 percent.

Since ABC News/Ipsos began polling on the coronavirus response in the US in mid-March, Trump's approval has mostly held steady, except for one week in mid-March, when it peaked at 55 percent, in contrast to 43 percent of dissatisfied.

Back then, the rating improved after the administration took stricter Federal measures to combat the disease. In particular, the president declared a national emergency, expanded the European travel ban and urged against group gatherings of more than 10 people, among others.

The survey was conducted from June 17-19 among 727 people over 18 years old with a margin of error standing at 4.1 percent.

