Nearly 60 People Detained At Saturday Protests Across Belarus - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Almost 60 people have been detained during unauthorized opposition protests across Belarus on Saturday, including 43 participants in students' demonstration in Minsk, the Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova, said on Sunday.

The opposition march of more than 100 people began at around 12:50 local time (09:50 GMT) on Saturday near a Minsk university, but was soon dispersed by police in riot gear. According to the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center, at least 30 people, including three reporters, have been detained. In addition, several dozen opposition supporters held a traditional women's march in Minsk on the same day.

"A total of 58 citizens were detained for violating the legislation on mass events on the territory of the republic," Chemodanova wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to the spokeswoman, the women's march was attended by about 150 people.

The ministry said that, in overall, eight opposition demonstrations attended by 400 people took place across Belarus on Saturday, as well as five pro-government rallies involving about 1,700 people.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refuses to recognize his victory and continues holding rallies, with the largest ones taking place on weekends.

