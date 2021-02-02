(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Nearly 60 people who were detained during unauthorized protests in support of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Russian capital were placed in two temporary detention facilities located in the Moscow region, a member of the city's Public Monitoring Commission (ONK), Aleksandr Maltsev, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

ONK is an independent expert body authorized to monitor detention facilities.

"Two special reception centers in Elektrostal and Lyubertsy [cities] in the Moscow region are indeed used to accommodate citizens detained during unauthorized rallies in Moscow. Thirty people were brought to a special detention center in Elektrostal, 28 to Lyubertsy, facilities are not overcrowded, conditions are good," Maltsev said, adding that these facilities were initially built for the needs of the Moscow city police.

On January 23 and 31, protests took place in many Russian cities in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later.

According to Moscow Ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva, over 1,000 people were detained on January 23. Official data on detentions during the Sunday rally are not yet available.