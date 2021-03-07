UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 60,000 Microsoft-Powered Businesses Fall Victim To Global Cyberattacks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Nearly 60,000 Microsoft-Powered Businesses Fall Victim to Global Cyberattacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) A series of recent cyberintrusions on microsoft email service has breached at least 60,000 companies worldwide affecting the work of small- and medium-sized businesses, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Sunday, citing a former senior US official.

On Tuesday, Microsoft released its emergency security updates saying it had uncovered exploits that a China-based hacking group was able to access email accounts and install malware. In three days since then, reports emerged alleging that some 30,000 organizations in the US were subjected to a cyberattack.

According to Bloomberg, citing a customer security firm, Huntress, most of the breached accounts were those of banks and electricity providers, as well as nursing homes.

Microsoft noted in its Tuesday blog post that hackers targeted institutions in the United States to obtain information from infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defense contractors, think tanks and NGOs.

Chinese authorities have asked the media and companies accusing Beijing of cyberattacks to provide evidence instead of baseless accusations.

In the meantime, the US official told the CNN broadcaster that there are an estimated 250,000 affected customers globally, with the numbers expected to increase.

The source claimed that the White House was undertaking "a whole of government response to assess and address the impact [of the breach]" that Microsoft claims was conducted by Chinese hackers.

There has been no official statement on the matter by Beijing yet.

Related Topics

Electricity China White House Beijing United States Sunday Post Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

33 minutes ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

2 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.