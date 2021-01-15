Nearly 60,000 People From CAR Forced to Seek Refuge Abroad Since December - UNHCR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Nearly 60,000 people from the Central African Republic (CAR) were forced to seek refuge in neighboring countries amid a surge in violence since December, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday, pointing to a two-fold rise in the number of refugees in just one week and calling to put an end to violence.

"UNHCR ... is calling for the immediate end to all violence in the car as nearly 60,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries since December, a two-fold rise in just one week.

Most have fled to the Democratic Republic of the Cong, across the Ubangui River, where the number of arrivals topped 50,000 after 10,000 Central African refugees arrived in a single day on 13 January," the UN refugee agency said in a press release.

Around 58,000 CAR residents remain internally displaced, the press release read on.

The UNHCR said it was scaling up assistance for the CAR refugees and called on the global community to expand humanitarian support.