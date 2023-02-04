UrduPoint.com

Nearly 600,000 Migrants Released In US Without Documentation, Court Dates - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Nearly 600,000 Migrants Released in US Without Documentation, Court Dates - Report

Some 600,000 migrants who entered the United States since March 21 are in a legal limbo because the Biden administration released them without charging documents or dates to appear in court, the NBC News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Some 600,000 migrants who entered the United States since March 21 are in a legal limbo because the Biden administration released them without charging documents or dates to appear in court, the NBC news reported on Friday.

"Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the US border since March 2021 have been released into the United State without being charged or given a date to appear in court, thousands have even been dropped from the program that was supposed to track them," the report said.

The practice was a break from the protocol of prior administrations, which required migrants to be given charging documents with a court date by Customs and Border Protection shortly after they were apprehended, the report said.

Consequently, migrants across the United States do not have a court date to determine whether they can legally stay in the country, the report said.

Many live in the shadows, unable to work and unaware that they are passing their one-year eligibility deadline to apply for asylum, the report said, quoting an immigration lawyer.

Immigration lawyers say many clients walk into their offices confused and wondering what the next step should be in the quest for legal residence, the report said

Between late March 2021 and late January 2023, more than 800,000 migrants were released on so-called notices to report or parole plus ATD and some 214,000 of them were eventually issued charging documents with court dates, according to available data.

