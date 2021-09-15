Nearly 6Mln Canadians Vote in Advance Polls, Up 18.5% Over 2019 Election - Elections Board

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Canadians took advantage of advance polling in larger numbers than the 2019 election, with an estimated 5.78 million casting their ballot during the four-day early voting period, the country's election board said on Tuesday.

"According to the preliminary figures, some 5,780,000 electors voted at the advance polls in this general election.

This is a 18.46% increase from the 4,879,312 electors who voted in advance in the 2019 general election," Elections Canada said in a press release.

Canadians had the opportunity to cast their ballot between Friday and Monday, in advance of election day, which is scheduled for September 20.

Additionally, the commission has issued 1,088,550 special ballots of which 533,859 have been mailed back.