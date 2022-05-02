UrduPoint.com

Nearly 70% Of Americans Support Amping Up Anti-Russian Sanctions - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Two-thirds of Americans support strengthening sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, and more than a half support sending more military assistance to Kiev, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Two-thirds of Americans support strengthening sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, and more than a half support sending more military assistance to Kiev, according to a Washington Post-ABC news poll released on Monday.

The idea of increasing economic sanctions against Russia found support of 67%, while 22% objected and 11% picked neither option.

Sending more military aid to Ukraine found support of 55%, while 35% objected and 10 offered no response. At the same time, 76% said that more humanitarian aid should be sent to Ukraine, 16% said the opposite and 7% offered no opinion.

Only 21% were in favor of a direct US military action against Russia in Ukraine, with 72% against it and 8% having no opinion.

The poll was conducted by phone among 1,004 randomly chosen adults from April 24-28. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

