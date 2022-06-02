(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The vast majority of Danish citizens in a referendum on the abolition of the defense opt-out supported the country's participation in EU defense cooperation, Danish media reported on Wednesday, citing exit poll results.

Earlier in the day, Denmark held a referendum on the country's participation in the European Union's defense policy. In early March, the Danish government initiated a referendum on abandoning the EU defense opt-out and joining the bloc's defense policy, citing shifts in security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis, and urging Danish citizens to vote for it.

According to DR broadcaster, exit polls showed that 69.1% of Danes favored abandoning the defense opt-out from the EU, with 30.9% opposing it.

The defense opt-out arose after Denmark rejected the Maastricht Treaty in a general vote in 1992, meaning that Denmark declines involvement in EU foreign and security policy initiatives that relate to defense. Denmark did not engage in EU military operations, did not provide funding for them, and did not contribute troops and military equipment to the war zone alongside the EU.