Nearly 70% Of French Condemn Riots, Attacks On Public Property In France - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Sixty-nine percent of French citizens have condemned the attacks on police stations, arson and damage to public property by protesters in the ongoing riots sparked by the death of a teenager at the hands of police, a poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) showed on Monday.

At the same time, 32% of respondents said law enforcement officers made them fearful or uncomfortable, the poll said, adding that 57% still have trust or sympathy for the police.

The survey was conducted from June 29-30 and involved 1,005 people. The margin of error does not exceed 3.

1 percentage points.

France has been on edge since Tuesday, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions and injuries to police officers.

