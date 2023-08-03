Nearly 70% of Republicans, Allies Believe Biden 2020 Election Win Illegitimate - Poll

Sixty-nine percent of registered Republicans and sympathetic independents believe that President Joe Biden's election victory in November 2020 was not legitimate, according to a CNN poll published on Thursday

The figure marks an increase from the 63%, which was recorded earlier this year and through last fall.

Among Republican-aligned adults, the share who believe there is solid evidence proving the election was not legitimate stands at 39%, while 30% said they just suspected that Biden did not win legitimately. Only 29% of Republicans and other supportive voters believed Biden's election was legitimate, the poll found.

The results of the poll, fielded throughout July, come as former US President Donald Trump is set to make an initial appearance in a Washington DC court on Thursday on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.